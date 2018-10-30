Samsung Mobile tops list of most popular brands in India

As per the report released today by the Brand Asia Survey 2018, Samsung Mobile tops the list of most popular brands in India. The latest entrant in the Indian telecom scenario, Reliance Jio, which hit the existing telecom firms with low tariffs has managed to get eighth spot in the list of top 10 brands in the country.

“Jio has entered the top 10 as it has brought out about 180 degree shift in the telecom sector, giving its competitors a run for their money by offering free voice calls and cheap 4G services that changed the way Indian users consumed data,” said the report. Samsung Mobile, the mobile phone brand, is followed by the electronics and IT brand Samsung, from the same company.

In the third rank stood WhatsApp, the mobile messaging app. “The free of cost messaging service has ranked high among consumers ever since its acquisition by Facebook and has continued to beat its competitors,” the report said. Social network major Facebook ranked sixth in Brand Asia survey, after Amul and Pepsi which stood in the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Global beverage major Coca-Cola is positioned seventh, while the ninth and the 10th positions were held by Big Bazaar and Colgate respectively. Brand Asia survey is conducted in many Asian countries and in India the survey had a sample size of 6,780 people. The parameters on which the survey is based are friendliness, convenience, innovation and how outstanding a company is, it said.

Commenting on the findings, Ashwani Arora, Senior Vice President of Market Xcel Data Matrix, the agency which performed the Brand Asia survey in India, said: “No longer consumer talks about FMCG brands alone as the advertising spends are increasing across spectrum and consumer is finding relevance in offerings meted through different verticals.”