Samsung to launch its foldable smartphone, details about specs!

Famous technical company Samsung which is known to be giving excellent features and specifications will soon be launching its folding smartphone by launching this type of smartphone Samsung will bring an altogether new era in the technical field.

According the information given through the reports, the Galaxy F aka Galaxy Fold smartphone is said to come with up to a mammoth 6,000mAh battery. That’s typically a capacity one would find in tablets rather than smartphones. But the Galaxy Fold is all about offering a tablet-cum-phone experience, so a 6,000mAh battery is not really surprising. And it will be necessary to support a large 7-inch AMOLED panel.

The report claims that the 6.000mAh battery will be split into two so that it does not restrict the folding display. In addition to this, the report also claims that the Galaxy Fold will offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This may be the only variant the smartphone comes in.

Furthermore, it is widely expected that the Galaxy Fold will ship with the latest Exynos 9820/ Snapdragon 855 chipset depending on the market. The Galaxy Fold will also come with Samsung’s new OneUI interface based on Android 9 Pie, which aims to offer a minimalistic design, more convenience and improved multitasking capabilities for when the phone is unfolded.

The report also details that the Galaxy Fold will offer dual rear cameras with 12MP sensors and an 8MP front-facing camera. The information provided has reportedly been verified by suppliers, but it is still best to take some of the details here with a pinch of salt.

The Galaxy Fold is tipped to launch at an eye-watering price tag of 2 million won (approx Rs 1,28,000). Samsung has confirmed that it will initially manufacture 1 million units of the Galaxy Fold and may make more if the demand is positive. The Galaxy Fold is expected to launch in March or April, following the Galaxy S10 launch on February 20.