Samsung unveils Galaxy A9 unveiled, get details here

Samsung introduced Galaxy A9 its first smartphone with quadruple primary (rear) camera system and the South Korean giant will announce the price during the India launch of the device in November.

A major highlight of the device is its vertically stacked four cameras consisting of an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 24MP main sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 10MP telephoto sensor at the back.

On the front, the smartphone features a 24MP camera. “We’re now introducing cutting-edge technology across all our products and not just the flagships.

“As a global leader in the smartphone innovation, we understand the demand for innovation in a world driven by visual communication,” DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics, told reporters here.

There’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face recognition support and a 3800mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0 technology.