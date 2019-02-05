Samsung’s Galaxy M smartphones see “unprecedented” first day sale record

Samsung claims to have witnessed an “unprecedented” first day sale record of its Galaxy ‘M’ smartphones “M10” and “M20” that were on for sale on Amazon India.

Company did not mention as to how many units were sold and for how long the online sale lasted before Amazon India put out the ‘sold out’ sign for the M-series smartphones.



Key features and specifications:



Infinity V display and massive battery power

3x faster charging technology

Galaxy “M20” has a 5,000mAh battery

Galaxy “M10” has a 3,400mAh battery

The 2GB and 16GB version of “M10” is priced at Rs 7,990 and 3GB and 32GB version costs Rs 8,990

The 3GB and 32GB variant of “M10” costs Rs 10,990 along with the 4GB and 64GB variant costing Rs 12,990

“The inaugural sale of Galaxy ‘M10’ and ‘M20’ saw millions of people logging into Amazon.in and Samsung.com to own these devices. We are delighted by the unprecedented consumer response and thank people for their love and support,” the South Korean company said in a statement.