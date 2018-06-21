Sand mafia goons attack AAP legislator in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amarjit Singh Sandoa today suffered injury after he and his security personnel were attacked by sand mafia goons in Punjab’s Ropar district.

Sandoa was hit on the chest by a stone. He was admitted to a hospital in Anandpur Sahib. He was later referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here.

Sandoa was attacked near Bihara village when he had gone to see an illegal sand mining site. When Sandoa, the AAP legislator from Ropar constituency, objected to the illegal activity, the goons attacked him and his security personnel. The attack was video recorded by the media accompanying Sandoa.

AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Lok Insaf Party leader Simarjit Singh Bains alleged that the sand mafia goons had the backing of the ruling Congress leadership in Punjab and were openly assaulting lawmakers and officials who were objecting to their illegal activities.

Bains demanded that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should resign as his government had failed to enforce law and order.