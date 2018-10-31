Sanjay Dutt all set to debut into Marathi cinema as a producer

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is all set to make his debut into Marathi cinema as a producer. Actor will also be seen next in Karan Johar’s film Kalank along with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan.

Sanjay earlier backed the Hindi remake of the Telugu film ‘Prasthanam’. His production banner, Sanjay Dutt’s Productions, will produce the yet untitled Marathi film. Sanjay tweeted on Tuesday: “Ecstatic to announce Sanjay Dutt Productions’ first venture into Marathi films alongside Blue Mustang, yet untitled.”