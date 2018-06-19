Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Panipat’ shooting to kick start soon!

Mumbai: Bollywood’s ace director Ashutosh Gowarikar has officially announced that his forthcoming directorial venture ‘Panipat’ shooting to begin in November. The film stars Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor.

“Prep is on across all fronts. Filming begins in November. Excited,” Gowariker tweeted.

Gowariker also cleared the air on rumors around the movie.

“Kiran Deohans was never considered for the cinematography of ‘Panipat’. My director of photography is C.K. Muraleedharan.”

“Panipat” will tell the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat. It will be produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.