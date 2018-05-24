Sanju trailer release date is out!

It will be a big day for the makers of Sanju as the trailer of the movie will be launched on May 30. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Ranbir Kapoor, the film is a biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt. The director has been sharing various looks of Ranbir from the film via multiple posters of the film. Ranbir has been widely appreciated for his striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt in each and every stage of his life that has…

It will be a big day for the makers of Sanju as the trailer of the movie will be launched on May 30. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Ranbir Kapoor, the film is a biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt.

The director has been sharing various looks of Ranbir from the film via multiple posters of the film. Ranbir has been widely appreciated for his striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt in each and every stage of his life that has been shared so far. Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Dia Mirza among others.

Talking about Sanju, Aamir Khan, who has worked with Hirani in several films, told PTI, “He (Hirani) wanted me to play Sunil Dutt sahab’s role and it is a fantastic role. Largely, it is a father-son story. But Sanju’s role is unbelievable. I told Raju, Sanjay Dutt’s role is so great that it has won my heart… So in this film, I can’t do any other role but that of Sanjay Dutt, which I can’t do as Ranbir Kapoor is doing.”

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. Sanju is all set to be released on June 29.