Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora work out Video is taking Internet by storm | Watch

Malaika Arora workout regime and disciplined life is not hidden from anyone and now the actress is seen working out with Sara Ali Khan at the gym and her workout video is doing rounds on social media.

In a video shared by Malaika’s trainer Namrata Purohit the two actresses were seen nailing the Pilates session as they sweat it out doing squats. “‘Back’ with my strong #PilatesGirls. @saraalikhan95 @malaikaaroraofficial killing it and giving us some serious Monday motivation,” she captioned the video.