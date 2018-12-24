Sara Ali Khan is following Ranveer’s fashion sense, this photo is a proof!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who made her Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Kedarnath’, is grabbing headlines all over again for her second movie ‘Simmba’ with Ranveer Singh and not only this the reason behind her being the matter of talk amongst the paparazzi is because of the drastic change in her dressing sense after doing a movie with Ranveer.

In a recent picture that Sara uploaded is a clear proof of her fascination and obsession that she collects from Ranveer’s fashion sense and the internet is not staying quiet on this anymore.

Almost everyone including herself feels that she is following Ranveer’s fashion sense because of the sudden change in her dressing sense from before to after doing a movie with him.

Sara shared a photo collage of her outfit choices before and after Ranveer corrupted her with his insane fashion sense. She is seen in a pristine white dress in the ‘before’ version and a whacky, colourful number in the ‘after’ version.

Check it out:

Ranveer had also shared a meme about Sara earlier on Sunday: