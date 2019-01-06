Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi narrate a funny incident on rumors of their enmity

Mumbai: The rivalry stories of actors in the industry is the most happening gossip for people nowadays also spreading rumors about the stars is a trend. Following the similar trend, there has been news coming up every now and then of enmity of the two new age actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan who have just entered the industry with a bang.

Being star kids the comparison between both the actresses is understood but talking about their rivalry and enmity is the new hot topic for the paparazzi. Having said that, both Janhvi and Sara has rubbished the rumors of their rivalry many times.

Recently both the actresses appeared for an interview together and while speaking at the interview about each other, Sara narrated a funny incident from the screening of Kedarnath where Janhvi had also arrived and while getting their pictures clicked Janhvi sarcastically said that now the media do not have to put in effort to make collage of both the actresses.

Sara also reminisced about one such article written about them when both the actresses wore saree and they were compared on the basis of their outfit.

Keeping all that aside, Janhvi said that these comparisons motivate her to learn good things from

Sara and the way she carries herself even then while dismissing the comparison factor Sara also went on to say that one needs to be comfortable in their own skin.