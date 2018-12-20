Sara Ali Khan looking gorgeous in black dress, see pics of Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan after her brilliant work in Kedarnath is also becoming a trendsetter for many millennials around the country and now a days she is setting new goals by putting amazing pictures on Instagram.
Her sense of style has made her a fashion influence for a large set of people, Sara is presently busy with the promotions of her next film Simmba and has been giving us major fashion goals with her varied looks.
