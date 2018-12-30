Sara Ali Khan looks extremely hot in this blue dress| SEE PICS

By
Prishita Rathi
-
sara ali khan
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who was last seen in the movie ‘Simmba’ alongside Ranveer Singh have been grabbing headlines for her appearance after doing a movie with Ranveer. She herself feels that her dressing sense has changed after doing Simmba but she also manages to surprise her fans by her different yet sober looks.

Sara Ali Khan’s blue fringe jacquard midi-dress came with a wrap style plunging V neck, long sleeves and 3D knit cord details adding highlights of colour and texture. If you look closely, you can see that lines of sequins add a liquid shine to the body and fringing of Sara’s Rs 1,68,409 dress.

Here are the pics:-

💫💫

