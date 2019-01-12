Sara Ali Khan looks hot as hell in her gym avatar| SEE PICS

By
Prishita Rathi
-
Sara Ali Khan
Mumbai: The new hottie in the Bollywood industry Sara Ali Khan who have proved her mettle to be a chartbuster actor from her movie ‘Simmba’ and since then she has been grabbing headlines for all her whereabouts, is looking hot as hell in her gym avatar.

Here is the picture:-

Sara Ali Khan was recently snapped outside her gym and the photo is just too hot to handle! In the picture, we see Sara Ali Khan dressed in a grey ganji and black and grey shorts. However, its Sara Ali Khan’s adorable smile that caught our attention! Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular new-age actresses who made her Bollywood debut last year with blockbuster film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

She then featured in Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba which has been helmed by Rohit Shetty and has taken the box office by storm!

