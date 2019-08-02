SC to start day-to-day hearing from Aug in Ayodhya dispute, mediation fails

The mediation proceedings failed to resolve amicably the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya and the Supreme Court today ordered day-to-day hearing of the politically sensitive case from August 6.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the report of the three member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, that its effort to find out an amicable resolution to the dispute have failed.

“We have received the report submitted by chairman of the committee, Justice Kalifulla. We have perused the same. Mediation proceedings have not resulted in any kind of final settlement, therefore, we have to proceed with the hearing of the appeal which will commence from August 6,” said the bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

The apex court said the parties in the matter should be ready to start the hearing on the appeals which are before it.

It also said that the office of the registry should keep all the material ready for the perusal of the court for the hearing of the matter on day-to-day basis.

“We make it clear that the hearing of the case will be on day-to-day basis until the arguments are concluded,” the bench said.