Schedule wrap for ‘Race 3’: Saqib

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Race 3’ along with Salman Khan in the lead role, recently posted a picture with Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, producer Ramesh Taurani and Bobby Deol and said that its time to go home as the schedule wrap for ‘Race 3’.

The actor took to post the picture on his twitter handle and captioned it as, “And it’s time to go home. Schedule wrap! ‘Race 3’.”

Actor Bobby Deol shared the same image and captioned: “On our way back after a great shoot schedule of ‘Race 3’ in Abu Dhabi… Thank you for the love Abu Dhabi.”

The team shot at six locations across Abu Dhabi – Emirates Palace, Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi,

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Emirates Steel and Liwa Desert.

Directed by Remo D’souza, “Race 3” also stars Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor.

Co-presented by Tips Films and Salman Khan Films, “Race 3” is produced by Taurani.

Shot in Bangkok and Mumbai along with Abu Dhabi, the third instalment of the “Race” franchise is slated to release in June around Eid this year.