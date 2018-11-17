School Bus Hits Divider in Noida, 16 Students Injured

Noida: School bus with more than 30 students hit a divider in a busy area in Noida near Delhi resulting in the injury to sixteen students.

The driver and conductor of the school bus, that belongs to Noida’s Apeejay School, are critical. The front part of the bus was mangled after the accident.

All the injured were taken to a private hospital nearby. The private school is located not very from the site of the accident. “Sixteen children were injured in the accident. They were taken to Kailash Hospital and discharged after first-aid. The driver, Ganga Saran, has received severe injuries and is being treated,” police officer Manoj Kumar Pant said.

The accident took place at an underpass in Noida’s Sector 16, at the crowded Rajnigandha intersection. The bus has been seized, the police said, adding that investigation is underway. Noida’s Sector 16 is home to a number of media houses, private companies and busy local markets.