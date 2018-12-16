Science has clearly shown we need ambition to defeat climate change, says UN chief

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said that science has clearly shown that the need of enhanced ambition is must to defeat the climate change.

Delivered by UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa, he said the approval of the Paris Agreement Work Programme is the basis for a transformative process which will require strengthened ambition from the international community.

“Science has clearly shown that we need enhanced ambition to defeat climate change.

“From now on, my five priorities will be: ambition, ambition, ambition, ambition and ambition.

“Ambition in mitigation. Ambition in adaptation. Ambition in finance. Ambition in technical cooperation and capacity building. Ambition in technological innovation.”

He said ambition will be at the centre of the Climate Summit that he will convene in September 2019.

Earlier, nearly 200 nations agreed to enforce rules on implementing the landmark 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement.

After day-long hectic negotiations on the second extended day of the COP24, the rulebook draft was adopted unanimously.

The Paris deal will come into force in 2020.

The guidelines known as Paris rulebook will promote trust among nations that all countries are playing their part in addressing the challenge of climate change.