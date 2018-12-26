Search operation by NIA in Delhi, UP over new IS module

New Delhi: As per the information shared by the officials, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out searches at 16 places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with a new Islamic State module ‘Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam’.
The searches started at the different location early morning and were still underway, an official said, refusing to share any further details.
