Second chargesheet filed by CBI in PNB fraud

Mumbai: The CBItoday filed a second chargesheet in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case against diamond merchant Mehul Choksi and his Gitanjali Group’s companies.

The chargesheet was filed in a special CBI court in Mumbai, an official said. The Central Bureau of Investigation had filed the first chargesheet against some former and current bank officials and others in the over Rs 13,000 crore fraud case on Monday.

The agency registered the first FIR on January 31 against Nirav Modi, his wife Ami, brother Nishal and uncle Choksi along with others following the January 29 complaint by Deputy General Manager of PNB’s Zonal office in Mumbai.

The CBI registered two more FIRs subsequently. Most of the accused are common to these FIRs. While the chargesheet filed on Monday was based on the first FIR, the second chargesheet is based on the second FIR. So far, 15 people have been arrested while Modi and Choksi are on the run.