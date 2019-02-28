Security arrangements perked up ahead of Modi’s rally in Bihar

According to the information given by the police, security has been beefed up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sankalp rally on March 3 when he is likely to launch NDA’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Top officers of Bihar Police along with officials of advance security liaison (ASL) of Special Protection Group (SPG) – an elite commando force – Intelligence Bureau and other security agencies have been working for a full-proof security in and around rally venue Gandhi Maidan.

Security has been tightened across Patna, including at airports and railway stations. Gandhi Maidan has been completely sealed for the public. Security personnel have been deployed on high rise buildings around the venue, Patna senior Superintendent of Police Garima Malik said.

According to a police officer, every move near the venue is under high tech surveillance. Bihar will be on full alert during Modi’s rally. During the rally, 4,000 policemen along with hundreds of officials from various intelligence agencies will be deployed.

“NDA leaders, workers and supporters will come in 30 trains for the rally,” Janata Dal-United (JD-U) General Secretary and party’s Rajya Sabha member R.C.P. Singh said.