Security forces call off search operation in Pulwama

Security forces have called off the search operation in Kareemabad village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

No militant was found in the village during the cordon and search operation that started early in the morning. Reports from the village said the security forces withdrew after bands of stone pelting youths engaged them in pitched clashes.

Security forces in large numbers were carrying out a door-to-door search operation to flush out the hiding militants after receiving information about their presence in the village, the reports said.