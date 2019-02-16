Security forces have been given a “free hand” to tackle the inevitable: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today went on to say that terror groups who perpetrated the Pulwama attack that took life of 49 CRPF troopers, cannot hide and “will be punished” as the security forces have been given a “free hand” to tackle the inevitable.

Paying tributes to two Central Reserve Police Force troopers from Maharashtra and others killed in the deadly attack on Thursday, Modi said the country has “faith and pride” in our soldiers and security forces and their sacrifices will not go in vain.

“Wherever the terror groups and the perpetrators may hide, our security forces will flush them out and punish them,” Modi said amidst cheers from the gathering of farmers and women here.

When and how to accomplish this has been left to the security forces, but he appealed to the people of the country to be “patient” and repose confidence in the armed forces, “as the terror perpetrators shall not be spared at any cost”, he added.