See inside pics, videos from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Mumbai reception!

Mumbai: Amidst all the royal weddings of 2018, Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s marriage became one of the most searched wedding on the internet. The couple tied knot on December 1 in Jodhpur followed by a reception in Mumbai yesterday. Priyanka looked like a princess in Sabyasachi’s off-shoulder anarkali while Nick looked like a prince wearing a dark suit.

The party was held at the JW Marriott in Juhu, which was decked up with Nick and Priyanka’s signature ‘NP’ logo. The party is being held for the media and close friends and family – similar to the kind held by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh – while Thursday’s reception will see Priyanka’s industry friends in attendance.

Here are the pictures and videos:-