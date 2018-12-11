See photos of Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath’s pre-wedding festivities

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are getting married and his friends and colleagues are sharing pictures on social media from the jagran that took place on Monday in Amritsar.

Photos from the Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath mehendi ceremony which also seem to have happened on Monday were shared on Kapil’s fan pages on social media.

Sharing a photo with the would-be-groom Kapil, Krushna wrote, “All night fun on kapil ki shaadi in Amritsar 💥aaj sab jaag rahe hain as jagran hai 🙏jai mata di.” The actor also posted photos while leaving for Amritsar. “All on our way to Amritsar for kapil s marriage ❤️️excited n full of energy 🎈yeahhhhhh choleee bhatureee tikiii ah ha food ❤️️in Amritsar n fun with the team,” he wrote. Krushna who was once said to be Kapil’s arch-rival has started shooting for the new season of his show.

Excited about Kapil’s marriage, TV actor Sumona also shared a photo on her Instagram account. She captioned the image as, “Wohoo..n the next big fat Indian wedding starts!!” Singer Richa Sharma performed at the jagran before Kapil’s nuptials. She also posted photos and videos from Amritsar where she with the other guests looked extremely excited. Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have also reached Amritsar. Bharti shared a video from the airport where she was welcomed with dhol beats.