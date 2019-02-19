SEE PIC: This pic of Priyanka Chopra hints her pregnancy? Here’s the answer

Mumbai: Since the time Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married last year they have been grabbing headlines every now and then for their public appearances and the major couple goals they give through their dates and pictures on social media somehow keep them top in the news.

If rumours are to be believed, Priyanka was snapped by the paparazzi during an event and the picture hinted her pregnancy because in the image PC is clearly seen with a bumpy stomach. As soon as the rumour went viral in the internet along with the picture, PC’s mother Madhu Chopra cleared the air and said: “When I spoke to Priyanka on the phone, she told me that she was tired and hence, had a slumped posture. I told her what people were saying, and she simply said, ‘Mamma, give me a break!'”

Here is the pic:-