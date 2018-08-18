SEE PICS: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas are all love in their Roka ceremony

Mumbai: Bollywood and Hollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra who had been grabbing headlines every now and then for her link up rumours with alleged beau Nick Jonas, has finally made it official as both have recently done their Roka ceremony which marked the presence of Nick’s parents and Priyanka’s close friends.

The couple made it official by posting picture from the Roka ceremony on their respective Instagram accounts by Nick captioning it as “Mrs Jonas” while Priyanka captioning it as “Taken… With all my heart and soul.”

Here are the pictures from their Roka ceremony:-