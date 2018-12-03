SEE PICS: Priyanka Chopra poses adorably with hubby after marriage

Mumbai: After two of the most happening marriages of the Bollywood industry being a gala affair, finally both the beauties Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are married. Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married yesterday and today the couple left Jodhpur…
Mumbai: After two of the most happening marriages of the Bollywood industry being a gala affair, finally both the beauties Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are married. Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married yesterday and today the couple left Jodhpur giving final after wedding glimpse to the paparazzi, posing adorably and looking into each other eyes made them grab headlines yet again.
Here are the pictures:-
