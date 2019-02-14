SEE PICS: Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani make it official by flaunting ring on Instagram?

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani who will next be seen together in their forthcoming movie ‘Baaghi 3’, have been grabbing headlines for their rumored relationship and for being spotted together by the paparazzi after their secret dates. Amidst speculations of the two dating each other, Tiger and Disha seems to make their relationship official on Valentine’s Day by posting picture in which both of them are seen flaunting rings in the same pose.

Tiger made it obvious by writing a caption that reads, “Turns out I’m taken” while Disha also gave a hint by sharing a similar picture flaunting her ring on the index finger with the caption, “Someone popped the question, and I said yes…”

Here are the pictures:-