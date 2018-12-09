Senior citizen’s pre-Christmas celebration with Motivagers Club and Santa Clause

Have you ever heard of Santa Clause arriving before Christmas? Yes, of course he does arrive as to whether it is a pre-Christmas celebration or the Christmas Eve; the big day is all about Santa and the birth of Jesus Christ. Coming up with a pre-Christmas celebration with senior citizens, Motivagers Club organized their 13th event at Gomtinagar’s Eiffel Cafe based on the theme ‘Christmas’.

Members turned enthusiastic

No one better than the members of the club can justify the phrase ‘Old at age and young at heart’, their faces clearly depicted the expression of anxiety and excitement when they glared at the Christmas tree and the gifts wrapped around the tree. One could easily make out their wish to check out everything around and also know what’s in there inside those cute little boxes.

Members sing jingle bells with Santa

No sooner did the song ‘jingle bell’ was played, all the members jumped with excitement and starting singing along with the music. Santa’s entry was the icing on the cake while the members started taking pictures.

Their excitement rose to next level when Santa distributed candies and gifts to all of them.

Christmas with games is equal to too much fun

Whenever a child is asked to compete for a gift, he is ready to give his 100 percent especially when it’s about a Christmas gift; same was the case with all the members of the club. The child-like competitive spirit brightened up each one’s face when the members were asked to compete in teams against each other.

Games like Pictionary, Antakshari defined the true spirit of unity amongst them, and each one wanted their team to be leading on the score board. Not forgetting the fact that even thought it was a competition, they were ready to help their opposition as well.

Treasure hunt turned out to be the most interesting games amongst all as each member widened up their eyes to find out the hidden things around them so that their team could win.

From sharing their Christmas memories to singing aloud X-mas lullabies, the members of the club excelled in everything.

Word from the founder of the club

Gaurav Chhabra, the founder of Motivagers club along with the founding members Vaibhav Pratap Singh, Astha Singh and Prishita Rathi thanked everyone for continuing their journey with the club. He also talked about the one year completion of the club and about the journey till date. He further asked all the members to drop their suggestions and feedback for the upcoming events of the club.

The oldest member of the club, Mr. HC Khare said on behalf of all the members that they are enjoying the events and are looking forward for the club to complete many such years together.