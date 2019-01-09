Setback for Mamata, TMC MP Saumitra Khan joins BJP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saumitra Khan today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) giving West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a huge jolt ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Khan’s induction in the saffron party was announced at a press conference here following his meeting with BJP President Amit Shah.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy were also present. Khan, elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014, represents Bishnupur constituency. He was earlier an MLA in the state Assembly from Katulpur.

