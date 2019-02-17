Seven militants’ dead, few injured in Egypt army gun battle

By
Prishita Rathi
-
Militants killed in Egypt
According to the information given by the reports, in an incident that took place in Egypt’s North Sinai province killed at least seven militants and few others got injured after an army gun battle between officials and militants.

As per the reports, Military spokesman Tamer al-Refai said the forces were searching the area for other terrorists.

Egypt has been facing terrorist violence, which has killed hundreds of policemen, soldiers and civilians, following the military ouster of former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 in response to mass protests against his one-year rule and his Muslim Brotherhood, currently banned.

Most terror attacks in Egypt in the past few years were claimed by a Sinai-based group loyal to the Islamic State terrorist group.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Army and police have killed hundreds of terrorists and arrested thousands of suspects during the ongoing anti-terror war declared by Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

