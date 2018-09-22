Several killed in Gun attack in Iran

According to the media reports, Gunmen today opened fire on an Iranian military parade in Ahvaz city taking life of many people.

The incident happened as Iran was marking the anniversary of the beginning of the 1980-88 war with Iraq with several parades across the nation, the BBC reported.

Fars news agency said the attack started at 9 a.m. and appeared to involve four gunmen. The attackers shot from a park near the parade and were wearing military uniforms.

The agency said that the attackers fired at civilians and attempted to attack military officials on the podium. Several reports said that up to nine members of the military were killed and a child was among those wounded.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which lasted for about 10 minutes.