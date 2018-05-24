Several leaders from various parties ready to join BJP: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today asserted that many leaders from various parties in Maharashtra are ready to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. "Several leaders are enthusiastically queuing up to join the BJP. Just wait and watch," Fadnavis said, while welcoming former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Niranjan Davkhare to the party fold. He added that the BJP was always ready to accommodate people who were doing good work for the people and society and the entry of…

“Several leaders are enthusiastically queuing up to join the BJP. Just wait and watch,” Fadnavis said, while welcoming former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Niranjan Davkhare to the party fold.

He added that the BJP was always ready to accommodate people who were doing good work for the people and society and the entry of a youth leader like Davkhare “would be an asset to the party”.

“What Maharashtra has achieved in the past four years was never seen in the earlier two decades. Similarly, in the past 25 years, the one government that has stood behind the people like the Himalayas is the present (Modi) government,” Fadnavis said.

Today’s development came amidst fresh political speculation that another NCP legislator and Mathadi labour leader, Narendra Patil, was likely to cross over to the BJP soon. On Wednesday, jolted by Davkhare’s move to quit the party and his membership of the legislative Council, the NCP retaliated by suspending him from the party membership for six years for anti-party utterances and activities.