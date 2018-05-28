Shaan has a different way out for selection of songs

Molodious singer Shaan today said that says he finds himself at peace while working on tracks which bring people together. Singer has been loved by audience over years for Bollywood's most romantic numbers. His latest work is the #BeatPlasticPollution anthem called "Tik Tik Tik", part of a campaign initiated by Bhamla Foundation in association with Hungama to raise awareness about plastic pollution ahead of the World Environment Day. Shaan may not be singing as often in Bollywood as he once…

Molodious singer Shaan today said that says he finds himself at peace while working on tracks which bring people together. Singer has been loved by audience over years for Bollywood’s most romantic numbers.

His latest work is the #BeatPlasticPollution anthem called “Tik Tik Tik”, part of a campaign initiated by Bhamla Foundation in association with Hungama to raise awareness about plastic pollution ahead of the World Environment Day.

Shaan may not be singing as often in Bollywood as he once used to, but he finds himself drawn to songs with social relevance.

Talking to media he stated: “Whenever there’s an opportunity to do something that has a social relevance to it and which aims to make a change, I am always there… It explains why whenever there’s any song that has multiple singers for a cause, I am one of them.”

“So, whether it was Behtar India campaign, which was about children from higher strata helping the not so privileged ones, or a song for the under-18 boxing championship anthem… I enjoy doing songs that can bring people together. The song on plastic pollution hits that list at the moment,” added Shaan, known for chartbusters like “Jab se tere naina” and “Chand sifarish”.