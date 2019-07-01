Shaan reveals name of his ‘all-time greatest hit’

Mumbai: Popular singer Shaan today went to the microblogging site Twitter and said that the 2000 pop song “Tanha dil” will remain his all-time greatest hit.

On Sunday, a Twitter user wrote: “Tanha dil, tanha safar dhundhe tujhe phir kyon nazar, completes 10 million views. It”s not just a song. It”s a motivation for all those who walk alone towards their aim. A big thanks for giving this.”

Not thrilled about the number of views, Shaan replied to the user saying: “Ten million views in 20 years. Numbers can be deceptive. Reality is ”Tanha dil” will remain my all-time greatest hit.”

Joining the conversation, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh wrote: “Also ”Kuch kam” and ”Jab se tere” and ”Woh pehli baar” and…”

Adding to the list of Shaan”s hit songs, he tweeted: “And ”Suno na” of course. Sujoy babu! You are too sweet.”