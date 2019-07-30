Shah asks MPs to ensure their maximum presence in Parliament to back draft legislations

New Delhi: BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah has asked all party MPs to ensure their maximum presence in Parliament to back draft legislations considering the opposition”s demand for division of votes during passage of Bills,

Shah”s direction came while addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, a day after the Lok Sabha passed the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 with division of 260-48 votes, said a source.

The Minister emphasized that the number members from BJP should be maximum during the passage of any Bill moved by the government, the source added. The BJP alone has 303 members in the Lok Sabha while its allies have around 50 members.

After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that Parliament has so far passed 15 bills.

“There are six Bills which have been passed by only the Lok Sabha and are yet to get the Rajya Sabha”s nod. There are four Bills which have been passed by only the Rajya Sabha and are yet to get the Lok Sabha”s approval,” the Minister said.