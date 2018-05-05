Shah describes importance of Karnataka polls

Amit Shah today mentioned that the kind of response he is getting from the people currently in his campaign across the state shows that the masses are against the ruling Congress. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah further mentioned Friday said winning the May 12 Karnataka Assembly election is very important as it is the party's "doorway" to south India. "Winning Karnataka elections is very important to us, as it is our doorway to the south of India," Shah…

Amit Shah today mentioned that the kind of response he is getting from the people currently in his campaign across the state shows that the masses are against the ruling Congress.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah further mentioned Friday said winning the May 12 Karnataka Assembly election is very important as it is the party’s “doorway” to south India.

“Winning Karnataka elections is very important to us, as it is our doorway to the south of India,” Shah said at the day-long “Karnataka Now Conclave 2018”.

“The people of Karnataka are inclined towards BJP and we will win with a clear majority in the state. The ground reality is that people are against Congress,” he said.

“The BJP will win the election with a clear majority.” Siddaramaiah, who also took part in the conclave through video conferencing, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rhetorics as “drama and gimmicks”. He expressed confidence in the ruling Congress, saying the party will get a clear majority and form the government again.

“Our government has fulfilled all the promises made in our election manifesto. On several key development parameters, Karnataka has emerged as the No. 1 state in the country,” Siddaramaiah said.