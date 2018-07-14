Shah didn’t make any statement on Ram Mandir issue, clarifies BJP in a tweet

New Delhi: Just after few media reports quoted Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah’s statement over the construction of Ram Temple before the upcoming general elections, BJP clarifies the statement with a tweet that read, Amit Shah did not make any statement regarding on Ram temple issue.

A tweet from the BJP reads: “Yesterday in Telangana, BJP President Shri @AmitShah didn’t make any statement on the issue of Ram Mandir as being claimed in certain sections of the media. No such matter was even on the agenda.”

BJP leader NR Rao told media, “Yesterday he said BJP is committed to Ram temple and that now the matter is sub-judice. Personally, he wants it to be made, and hopefully the process may begin before the 2019 polls because of circumstances relating to courts and other aspects,”

The clarifications came after reports of the comments drew sharp reactions from political opponents, who question how Shah could have made such a comment on the issue, which is pending before the Supreme Court.