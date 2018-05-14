Shahid is very protective of me, lucky to have a brother like him: Sanah

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sanah Khan who was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Shaandaar’, said that she is lucky to have a brother like Shahid and she also said that since there is an age gap between them he is really very protective towards her. The actress, who made her film debut with "Shaandaar" in which she shared screen space with father Pankaj Kapur and brother Shahid, told media: "I feel really lucky to have a…

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sanah Khan who was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Shaandaar’, said that she is lucky to have a brother like Shahid and she also said that since there is an age gap between them he is really very protective towards her.

The actress, who made her film debut with “Shaandaar” in which she shared screen space with father Pankaj Kapur and brother Shahid, told media: “I feel really lucky to have a brother like Shahid. Since there is an age gap between us, he literally saw me growing up before his eyes. So he is very protective of me.

“At the same time, he is one of those family members whom I can call up anytime and share things that I cannot share with my parents otherwise. So, he is my friend too. He is one of the loving brothers one can have.”

On the work front, Sanah will next be seen in the multi-starrer family drama “Khajoor Pe Atke”.

Talking about her role in the film, Sanah said: “I am playing a young girl named Nayantara who has to come to Mumbai with her parents to meet one of the family members who is on the death bed. However, she is least interested in going to the hospital. She has her own plan to have fun in Mumbai city. It is a quirky character with a lot of fun element to it.”

The film “Khajoor Pe Atke” is releasing on May 18.