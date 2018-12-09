Shahid Kapoor diagnosed with stomach cancer? Details here!

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actor Shahid Kapoor who was last seen in the movie ‘Padmavat’, has been targeted by spreading a rumor about he being diagnosed with stomach cancer while his family members has slammed such rumors and called it a complete fake news.

As per the reports, one of Shahid’s close family members revealed the truth by banishing all such baseless rumours. Shedding light on the same, Shahid’s family member was quoted as saying, “Log kuchh bhi kaise likh sakte hain? Aakhir is khabar ka aadhar kya hai? Is tarah ki afwaahein phailaane ko kis tarah se jaayaz thehraya ja sakta hai?” (How can people write just anything? This news is based on what? Spreading rumors like these is not acceptable).” Thank goodness!

You can totally release your breaths for Shahid is all fit and fine and there is nothing to worry about! 2018 has gifted Shahid a new member in his family in the form of a baby boy, Zain Kapoor. The actor had juggled through a tough time soon after he welcomed Zain. From daughter Misha suffering from high fever, taking care of wifey Mira to his latest film promotions, Shahid braved through all difficulties at that time like a pro. A source had shared with media, “Shahid hasn’t slept a wink for the past 30-35 hours as he is taking care of his daughter Misha who is keeping unwell. He even cancelled his shoot for India’s Best Dramebaaaz as he wanted to be there for Mira, who is currently recovering post-pregnancy, Misha and their baby boy Zain. The team of Batti Gul Meter Chalu also didn’t go.”

Do you know, Shahid Kapoor is the most supportive and understanding hubby that one can ever get! Sadly, the man is all taken by Dilli wali kudi, Mira Rajput! In an interview, Shahid shared, “Mira, who is just 22, would prefer to have a second kid soon as well. She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes.”