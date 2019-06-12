Shahid Kapoor says his son is way better looking than him

Actor Shahid Kapoor today said that his son Zain is “really good looking” and has got features like his wife Mira and stated, “He is so good looking, I am fan-boying him all day.”

Shahid opened up about his children when he appeared on “BFFs with Vogue – Season 3” along with Kiara Advani. The show is aired on Colors Infinity, read a statement. During a candid conversation, host Neha Dhupia asked Shahid what it is like to be a father to a baby boy.

Neha asked him: “Is it like a mini-me moment for you?”

Denying that, Shahid said: “Not at all. He is way better looking than me. He has got (features from) both of us (Mira and I). Because he is a boy and he was born with a lot of hair, everybody thinks he looks similar to me, but actually I think his features are a lot more like Mira’s. He has got sharper features which is nice for a boy and I think both of them are like a little bit of a mixture of both of us. But he is just really good looking.”