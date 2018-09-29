Shakti Mohan happy with her profession

Mumbai: Dancer-choreographer and popular TV personality Shakti Mohan today made it clear that she is very much happy with her profession and does not change paths to become an actress or filmmaker.

The 32-year-old dancer has earned her success as an independent dancer through her hard work. “When I started dancing in my childhood, say 20 years ago, I had no clue about anything about my profession — whether I want to be a choreographer or a dancer. “I just knew that dance gives me a happiness that nothing else can offer me,” said Shakti.

Shakti believes in improving her skill as a dancer despite knowing that the career comes with a time limit. “Back then, the life of a dancer was that either you choreograph for Bollywood actors in films, or you work as a background dancer. I was fine with both the choices. “Tomorrow if my destiny gives me a tough time as a choreographer, I will not change my profession to a filmmaker or actress. I will still keep dancing because that’s when I am alive,” she said.

Shakti choreographed her first Bollywood song “Naino wale” for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film “Padmaavat”. It was a learning experience for her. “Entering a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film set is like going to a film school where all the students are learning under a genius and a visionary. Sanjay sir is an institution himself,” she said.