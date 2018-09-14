Shame: Class 12 board exam topper allegedly gangraped in Haryana

In what can be considered to be a horrible incident, a college student who had topped Class 12 exam of an education board has been allegedly gangraped in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district.

Heeramani Devi, Station house officer (SHO), women police station, said, “We received the complaint from the victim, who was taken for medical examination. After medical examination, we registered a case of gangrape against three youths and sent the zero FIR to Kanina police for further investigation.”

Talking to news agency ANI, the girl’s mother said , “My daughter was kidnapped and then gangraped… there must be justice for my daughter…”

The girl in her complaint alleged that she was on way to her coaching centre in Kanina when three men stopped her to inquire about an address. After some time they offered her water, which she drank and fell unconscious. The accused took her to some unidentified place and gangraped her and fled from the spot, the college student said in her complaint. On reaching home she informed her parents about the incident, who took her to a police station.