SHAREit to feature video content on Juggernaut books

Enabling its Indian users to access English and Hindi video summaries of its books, SHAREit will soon be featuring video content on Juggernaut books after Publisher Juggernaut Books announced its partnership with content platform SHAREit.

Talking about its collaboration with SHAREit, the publishing house stated: “SHAREit and Juggernaut will collaborate on a steady pipeline of books and continue to scale up the partnership to bring exciting content to the users.”

Users who are interested can access the book on the Juggernaut Books mobile application after scrolling down through the video content.

Speaking about the scope of the publications for people, Juggernaut CEO Simran Khara added, “Video summaries are a great way to inspire people to take the first step towards discovering great stories”.