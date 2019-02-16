Shelter Home Rape Cases: Court orders CBI probe against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Patna: CBI probe has been ordered against Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in connection with the Bihar shelter home rape cases by a special court on the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO).

The court also ordered an inquiry against Muzzaffarpur district magistrate Dharmendra Singh and principal secretary of Social Welfare Atul Prasad.

Earlier, rebuking the Nitish Kumar government for not submitting details of shelter homes in Bihar, the Supreme Court had on February 7 transferred the trial into the sexual abuse of inmates at the Muzaffarpur home to the Saket court in New Delhi.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said the cases should be transferred from the Bihar CBI court to a POCSO Saket trial court within two weeks. It ordered the Saket trial court to conclude the trial within six months.

The apex court also rapped the CBI for transferring its officer probing the sexual assault case and said it amounted to a violation of its order. A bench asked the investigating agency to file an affidavit giving an explanation.

Expressing lack of faith in the state government, CJI Gogoi had said, “”Enough is enough. Children cannot be treated like this. You cannot let your officers treat children this way. Spare the children.”