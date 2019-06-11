Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of World Cup for 3 weeks due to injury

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out for at least three weeks from the World Cup 2019 due to thumb fracture. Shikhar Dhawan scored century scorer against Australia and was the hero of India’s win over Australia on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan played through pain after being hit on his left thumb. Shikhar Dhawan didn’t take the field due to the injury during the clash against Australia and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs. He underwent scans here in which the fracture came to light.

Shikhar Dhawan is being assessed by Patrick Farhart and specialists are being consulted right now to get a clear idea on his availability.

With Dhawan being ruled out with an injury, India will be forced to change Rohit Sharma’s opening partner when they face 2015 World Cup runners-up New Zealand on Thursday at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu were designated as Team India reserves for the World Cup 2019.

Dhawan had featured in 130 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for India, scoring over 5,480 runs at an average over 44. He also holds 17 centuries and 27 half-centuries to his name in this format, with a brilliant record at the ICC events.