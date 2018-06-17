Shilpa Shetty slams twitteratis, says I am not pregnant

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty who recently visited a clinic for her regular check-up, slammed twitter users for playing the guessing game with the hashtag ‘#ShilpaKoKyaHua’ after a photograph of the actress walking out of a clinic went viral and said that she is not pregnant but instead she believes in ‘Prevention is better than cure’ and went for a regular body check-up.

Twitter users kept the guessing game on with the hashtag ‘#ShilpaKoKyaHua’ (What happened to Shilpa?).

Shilpa, who has a son Viaan with businessman husband Raj Kundra, later tweeted: “#ShilpaKoKyaHua Kuch nahi! Hey Bhagwan… I get a preventive health check done regularly to know that my body is as healthy on the inside as the outside. Something we all must do. What’s all the fuss about! And no, not pregnant. Prevention is better than cure.”

The fit as a fiddle multi-faceted celebrity, in fact, binged on a whole lot of goodies at an Eid party hosted by veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

“When I cheat (on food only), it has to be worth it, this totally was!! Fun day binging with Dia Mirza and Aditi Rao Hydari. Thanks Anil Kapoor for the special appearance with your two bits. Thank you and love you Shabana Azmi for the epic spread,” Shilpa tweeted.

Shabana also shared a photograph of herself with Shilpa, and wrote: “I promise she eats, so what business does she have to look like this ?”