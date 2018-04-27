Shocking extra-marital affairs of Bollywood biggies!

Mumbai: Famous Bollywood actors who have been in the industry for long time now have also been alleged of extra-marital affairs which have worked as a disturbing phase in their lives. Every now and then famous Bollywood biggies grab headlines because of their link-up and affair rumors. The luxuries lives of the actors is what everyone wishes of but on the other side they have to face the wrath of trolls, media and people on taking any negative decisions. Here…

Mumbai: Famous Bollywood actors who have been in the industry for long time now have also been alleged of extra-marital affairs which have worked as a disturbing phase in their lives. Every now and then famous Bollywood biggies grab headlines because of their link-up and affair rumors. The luxuries lives of the actors is what everyone wishes of but on the other side they have to face the wrath of trolls, media and people on taking any negative decisions.

Here is the list of top five Bollywood actors who allegedly have an extra-marital affair:-

1. Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut- Superstar Hrithik Roshan’s love story with wife Sussane give everyone couple goals but his alleged affair with actress Kangana Ranaut was also a matter of talk in the industry.

2. Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha- Amitabh and Rekha are the most controversial and talked affair of Bollywood. The rumors of their affair initiated doing the rounds when Amitabh did a string of movies with Rekha in 70’s and 80’s.

3. Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra- Although the love story of Shahrukh and Gauri is worth listening to but King Khan has also a rough patch when Shahrukh Khan was allegedly linked up with actress Priyanka Chopra.

4. Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut- Considered a family man and the most loyal couple of Bollywood Ajay and Kajol give all of us family goals. Ajay being a workaholic and passionate actor was recently in the news for allegedly dating Kangana Ranaut during the shooting of Once Upon A Time in Mumbai.

5. Govinda and Rani Mukherjee- The expression king Govinda got stumbled by love with Rani Mukherjee during the shooting of “Hadh Kar Di Apne”. If reports are to be believed, he left his family and moved to live with Rani.