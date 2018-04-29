Shocking pictures of top 5 Bollywood actresses without makeup!

Mumbai: We have been used to seeing the Bollywood beauties in their glamorous avatars in the movies and for that matter be it any B-twon star-studded function. Every time we have seen them dressed up well from their hair to their heels and their glowing face with pinkish cheeks would be dream of all the girls out there. But, not to forget that even Bollywood divas look shockingly unrecognized without makeup and at times when they go out wearing makeup…

But, not to forget that even Bollywood divas look shockingly unrecognized without makeup and at times when they go out wearing makeup like other days they have even tried to escape the media and cameras.

Despite of their consciousness some Bollywood actresses have been captured without makeup and you will be shocked to see how makeup works as a face changer for them that without it they are unrecognized.

Here are few jaw-dropping pictures of top 5 Bollywood actress without makeup:-

1. Sonam Kapoor

2. Rani Mukherjee

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan

4. Priyanka Chopra

5. Deepika Padukone